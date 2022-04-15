SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th

SportsMap Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. SportsMap Tech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SMAPU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

