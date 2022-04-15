Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Specifically, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

