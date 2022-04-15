Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 76,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,446,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $136,359,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $44,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 862,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.