Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 56.8%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,098,400 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 2,542,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ALFFF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

