A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.29

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.29 and traded as high as C$40.86. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 2,223 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10.
About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)
Further Reading
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.