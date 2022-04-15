Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.56 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 856,898 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of £10.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 353,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,075 ($9,219.44).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 74 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.