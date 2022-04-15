Critical Survey: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.95 -$9.42 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.87 $21.29 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Risk and Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 109.35%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

