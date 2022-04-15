ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.71

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.75. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 18,060 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 44,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 28,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,496 shares of company stock worth $297,623. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIVO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

