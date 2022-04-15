Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.24. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50.
Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)
Recommended Stories
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.