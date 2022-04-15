Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANDR stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
