Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANDR stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

