Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will post $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $5.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $12,320,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 694.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

