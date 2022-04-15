$24.65 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to report $24.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $103.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

