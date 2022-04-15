Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $32.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $172.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

