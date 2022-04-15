Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $32.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $172.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schrödinger.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SDGR stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $79.75.
Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.