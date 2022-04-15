Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By KeyCorp

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $619.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

