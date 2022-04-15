Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Newmark Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.86 $750.73 million $3.66 3.63

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rigetti Computing and Newmark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Newmark Group has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 25.83% 31.11% 9.45%

Summary

Newmark Group beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

