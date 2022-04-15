Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medical Imaging shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Medical Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEDD)

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities.

