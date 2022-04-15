Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,147.54

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,147.54 ($14.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.33). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.14), with a volume of 16,227 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £771.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,147.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.74.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

