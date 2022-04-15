Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,147.54

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,147.54 ($14.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.33). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.14), with a volume of 16,227 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £771.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,147.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,362.74.
