Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 135,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of LW opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

