Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $753,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.