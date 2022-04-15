Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FREE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.37. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

