Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

