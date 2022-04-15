Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 714 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 920,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 108,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.85 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

