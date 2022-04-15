Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,420 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unitil worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Unitil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Unitil by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE UTL opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $818.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.