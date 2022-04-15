13,358 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in XPeng by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,325 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

