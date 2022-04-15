Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

