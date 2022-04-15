Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

VT opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

