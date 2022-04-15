PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

