iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 407,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,044 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYBB opened at $47.46 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

