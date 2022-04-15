Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 32,071 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $7,382,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.