13,974 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC opened at $189.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

