Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 410 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $335.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

