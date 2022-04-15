Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

