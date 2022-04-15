Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $656,000 in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,377,000.

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $36.66 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

