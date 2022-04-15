Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $687,000 Position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Sprague Resources worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 542.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.4338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

