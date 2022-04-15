Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of York Water worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of York Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,699 shares of company stock worth $112,919. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $591.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The York Water Company has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

