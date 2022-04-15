Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $190.19.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

