Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Solar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

