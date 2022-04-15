Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

