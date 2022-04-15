Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 3,527.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

PLTK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

