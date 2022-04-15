Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of AWI opened at $92.20 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

