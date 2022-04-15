Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

