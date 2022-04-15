Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80.

