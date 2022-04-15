Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forward Air by 662.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Forward Air by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $90.85 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

