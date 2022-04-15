Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

