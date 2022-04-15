Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.95 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

