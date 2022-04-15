Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Whole Earth Brands worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

