Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MUI opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.