Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TCG BDC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in TCG BDC by 76.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CGBD stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

