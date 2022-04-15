Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,842 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

