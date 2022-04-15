Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

